Crime

Edmonton homicide investigators seek public’s help in early morning suspicious death

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted September 4, 2021 2:23 pm
Edmonton police are investigating suspicious death of a man in his 20s Sept. 4, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police are investigating suspicious death of a man in his 20s Sept. 4, 2021. Global News

Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death early Saturday morning.

Paramedics were called to help an injured man at a bus stop on the north side of 118 Avenue at 85 Street around 3:30 a.m.

Police say they attempted to save his life, but the man, who was in his 20s, died at the scene.

The homicide division is asking anyone who may have dashcam footage or any information to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

