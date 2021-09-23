Menu

Crime

Charges laid after Edmonton man randomly stabbed while out for walk with family

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 3:36 pm
File photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle parked in the city. View image in full screen
File photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle parked in the city. Global News

A 41-year-old man who police say is a violent offender has been charged following an unprovoked attack in central Edmonton last week.

At about 7:10 p.m. on Friday, police say a man was out for a walk with his wife and daughter in the area of 118 Street and 100 Avenue.

As they were walking down the sidewalk, a man jumped out of the bushes and began screaming at the family, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Thursday afternoon. Then, without being provoked, the suspect stabbed the man who was with his family in the back. The suspect then ran off on foot, police said.

Paramedics responded and transported the man to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Edmonton experiencing recent spike in violent crimes: police

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the attack was random, and not racially motivated.

Police quickly identified the suspect and searched the river valley for hours that evening.

Travis Shane Morgan, of Edmonton, was taken into custody on Monday. He is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of condition.

Police say Morgan is a violent offender who was wanted on 28 warrants for various assault and property-related crimes.

