Fatal Brampton shooting victim was out on bail after being charged in 2018 with first-degree murder

A number of homeowners who live on Rushbrook Drive in Brampton knew the family who have lived at the home where a fatal shooting took place on Wednesday.

They also knew that a 26-year-old man who lived there and would go for a walk every night with his parents was on house arrest after being charged with first-degree murder in 2018.

On Wednesday at around 4:45 p.m., Peel Regional Police said that Guryodh Singh Khattra was shot to death inside his home in what police are calling a targeted attack. Khattra’s mother was also wounded. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

Global News learned that Khattra was charged on March 21, 2018, with the first-degree murder of Paviter Singh Bassi.

The 21-year-old Brampton man was allegedly swarmed and beaten by four men on the grounds of Sandalwood Heights Secondary School on March 19, 2018. The 21-year-old died of a stab wound. Three other men were also charged with first-degree murder.

According to the recognizance for bail document obtained from an Ontario court, Khattra was released on a bail of $240,000 on the condition that he lives under house arrest at the home of his parents. He was also forbidden from communicating with his co-accused, witnesses, and the victim’s family. Khattra’s mother was one of his sureties.

Court documents obtained by Global News found that on Oct. 13, Karanvir Bassi and Gurraj Bassi both pleaded guilty to manslaughter in relation to Paviter Singh Bassi’s killing. The third co-accused, Harminder Bassi, also pleaded guilty to manslaughter in December.

On Dec. 15, Khattra’s lawyer brought an application before the Superior Court for a stay of proceedings under the Charter of rights, alleging a violation of his right to a trial without an unreasonable delay.

Madam Justice Jennifer Woollcombe dismissed the application.

“The only reason this trial was not completed in May 2020, six months under the Jordan ceiling, was the onset of a global pandemic in March 2020,” she wrote, adding the applicant “failed to demonstrate that the case has taken markedly longer than was reasonable in this unprecedented time.”

Khattra’s case was due back in court on Friday.

Peel Regional Police Const. Himmet Gill told Global News they are aware Khattra’s case is still before the courts and confirms that they will be investigating whether there is a link between his fatal shooting and the outstanding murder charge related to Paviter Bassi.

“It’s an avenue we are looking at as a possible motive for this homicide,” he said.

Meanwhile, police said they’re looking for three suspects who were seen fleeing from Rushbrook Drive in a Grey Hyundai Tuscon. It’s believed that SUV was located shortly after the shooting in the area of Grenoble Boulevard and Williams Parkway after being set on fire and abandoned.

Just a day after Umar Zameer was released on bail for the First Degree Murder of Cst. Jeffrey Northrup, we learn of another case of a man accused of First Degree Murder on bail. Like Zameer, Khattra was ordered to live under house arrest with his parents. His mom was also shot. — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) September 23, 2021

People who live on Rushbrook Dr. where Khattra lived with his parents under house arrest tell me they’d see him walking with his mom and dog. One woman asked me if the judge who granted him bail considered public safety. Another is scared & wonders if the shooting was retaliation pic.twitter.com/1TRpDVTC92 — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) September 23, 2021