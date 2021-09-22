Menu

Crime

Man dead, woman injured after shooting in Brampton’s north end: Peel Regional Police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 6:32 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police officers say a man is dead and a woman has been injured after a shooting in Brampton’s north end Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Airport Road and Countryside Drive just after 4:45 p.m.

A message posted on the service’s Twitter account said the woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

Officers said it’s believed there were three suspects involved in the shooting.

Meanwhile, just before 5:05 p.m., a police update on Twitter said officers received a report of a vehicle on fire near the intersection of Grenoble Boulevard and Williams Parkway nearly seven kilometres south of the shooting. It said it could be connected to the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or surveillance video near both scenes was asked to call police at 905-453-3311 or Crime Stopper

