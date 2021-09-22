Man dead, woman injured after shooting in Brampton’s north end: Peel Regional Police

Peel Regional Police officers say a man is dead and a woman has been injured after a shooting in Brampton’s north end Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Airport Road and Countryside Drive just after 4:45 p.m.
A message posted on the service’s Twitter account said the woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers said it’s believed there were three suspects involved in the shooting.
Meanwhile, just before 5:05 p.m., a police update on Twitter said officers received a report of a vehicle on fire near the intersection of Grenoble Boulevard and Williams Parkway nearly seven kilometres south of the shooting. It said it could be connected to the shooting.
Anyone with information or surveillance video near both scenes was asked to call police at 905-453-3311 or Crime Stopper
