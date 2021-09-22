Man dead, woman injured after shooting in Brampton’s north end: Peel Regional Police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police officers say a man is dead and a woman has been injured after a shooting in Brampton’s north end Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Airport Road and Countryside Drive just after 4:45 p.m.

A message posted on the service’s Twitter account said the woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said it’s believed there were three suspects involved in the shooting.

Meanwhile, just before 5:05 p.m., a police update on Twitter said officers received a report of a vehicle on fire near the intersection of Grenoble Boulevard and Williams Parkway nearly seven kilometres south of the shooting. It said it could be connected to the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or surveillance video near both scenes was asked to call police at 905-453-3311 or Crime Stopper

UPDATE:

– Male victim has been pronounced deceased

– Female victim, confirmed shot as well, is being transported to local hospital in non-life threatening condition

– #PRP remains on scene as investigation continues — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 22, 2021

FIRE:

– Grenoble Blvd/ Williams Pkwy in #Brampton

– Vehicle on fire

– No one inside vehicle

– Believed this may be in relation to previous shooting call at Airport Rd/ Countryside Dr

– Anyone who has video surveillance can pls call #PRP 905-453-3311

– C/R at 5:04pm

– PR21-0322896 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 22, 2021

Advertisement