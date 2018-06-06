4th man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Brampton man:police

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Police say a fourth man is facing charges in the slaying of a 21-year-old Brampton, Ont., man in March.

Peel regional police say Paviter Singh Bassi of Brampton died after being rushed to a Toronto trauma centre on March 19.

Investigators say 24-year-old Harminder Bassi of Brampton was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in Bassi’s death.

Three other men, 22-year-old Karanvir Singh Bassi, 23-year-old Guryodh Singh Khattra and 20-year-old Gurraj Bassi, were arrested in March and charged with first-degree murder.

Police say the accused are not related to the alleged victim.

Investigators are asking for witnesses, or anyone with dash camera or surveillance video related to the incident to contact police.

Anyone who may have information concerning this investigation can contact Peel Regional Police Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453-2121 Ext 3205 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.