4th man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Brampton man:police
BRAMPTON, Ont. – Police say a fourth man is facing charges in the slaying of a 21-year-old Brampton, Ont., man in March.
Peel regional police say Paviter Singh Bassi of Brampton died after being rushed to a Toronto trauma centre on March 19.
READ MORE: Man charged with 1st-degree murder after fatal assault in Brampton
Investigators say 24-year-old Harminder Bassi of Brampton was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in Bassi’s death.
Three other men, 22-year-old Karanvir Singh Bassi, 23-year-old Guryodh Singh Khattra and 20-year-old Gurraj Bassi, were arrested in March and charged with first-degree murder.
READ MORE: Peel Regional Police make 2nd arrest in death of 21-year-old Brampton man
Police say the accused are not related to the alleged victim.
Investigators are asking for witnesses, or anyone with dash camera or surveillance video related to the incident to contact police.
Anyone who may have information concerning this investigation can contact Peel Regional Police Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453-2121 Ext 3205 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.