Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Male victim dead after Mississauga shooting: Peel police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 9:57 pm
A police officer places evidence markers at the scene of a fatal shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday. View image in full screen
A police officer places evidence markers at the scene of a fatal shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday. Phil Fraboni / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a male victim is dead after a shooting in Mississauga Wednesday evening.

According to a post on the Peel police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Columbus Road and Mid-Way Boulevard, near Dixie Road and Courtneypark Drive East, at 8:12 p.m.

Read more: Man dead, woman injured after shooting in Brampton’s north end: Peel Regional Police

Police said there were reports of a person who was shot and a vehicle fleeing the scene.

Officers later said a male victim was pronounced dead.

Further information wasn’t immediately released.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagMississauga tagpeel police tagPeel Region tagMississauga crime tagMississauga shooting tagPeel region shooting tagColumbus Road and Mid-Way Boulevard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers