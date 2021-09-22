Male victim dead after Mississauga shooting: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peel Regional Police say a male victim is dead after a shooting in Mississauga Wednesday evening.

According to a post on the Peel police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Columbus Road and Mid-Way Boulevard, near Dixie Road and Courtneypark Drive East, at 8:12 p.m.

Police said there were reports of a person who was shot and a vehicle fleeing the scene.

Officers later said a male victim was pronounced dead.

Further information wasn’t immediately released.

UPDATE:

– Male victim has been pronounced deceased

– Media officers will be heading to the scene, ETA 9:45pm — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 23, 2021

Advertisement