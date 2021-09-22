Male victim dead after Mississauga shooting: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say a male victim is dead after a shooting in Mississauga Wednesday evening.
According to a post on the Peel police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Columbus Road and Mid-Way Boulevard, near Dixie Road and Courtneypark Drive East, at 8:12 p.m.
Police said there were reports of a person who was shot and a vehicle fleeing the scene.
Officers later said a male victim was pronounced dead.
Further information wasn’t immediately released.
