North Bay police investigate anti-Semitic video taken at local school

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Police in North Bay, Ont., say they’re investigating a video that appears to show students involved in anti-Semitic behaviour at a local school.

The force says it is also investigating the circumstances that motivated that behaviour.

A spokesman says officers were called to Ecole Secondaire Catholique Algonquin on Friday and says police are working to determine whether a crime related to hate, genocide, or incitement of hatred has occurred.

Police Chief Scott Todd says the video being investigated is “very disturbing.”

Todd says there is no place for hate and intolerance in North Bay.

Local media report that cellphone video shows students on a field making a Nazi salute while chanting “Heil Hitler” and uttering expletives against Jewish people.

Police say students were spoken to by the force’s school resource officer and educated about hate crimes.

