Crime

North Bay police investigate anti-Semitic video taken at local school

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2021 12:49 pm
Officers are working to determine whether a crime related to hate, genocide or incitement of hatred has taken place.
Officers are working to determine whether a crime related to hate, genocide or incitement of hatred has taken place. North Bay Police / Twitter

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Police in North Bay, Ont., say they’re investigating a video that appears to show students involved in anti-Semitic behaviour at a local school.

The force says it is also investigating the circumstances that motivated that behaviour.

Read more: 4 people charged in death of 23-month-old child near North Bay, Ont.

A spokesman says officers were called to Ecole Secondaire Catholique Algonquin on Friday and says police are working to determine whether a crime related to hate, genocide, or incitement of hatred has occurred.

Police Chief Scott Todd says the video being investigated is “very disturbing.”

Todd says there is no place for hate and intolerance in North Bay.

Story continues below advertisement

Local media report that cellphone video shows students on a field making a Nazi salute while chanting “Heil Hitler” and uttering expletives against Jewish people.

Police say students were spoken to by the force’s school resource officer and educated about hate crimes.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
