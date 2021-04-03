Menu

Crime

4 people charged in death of 23-month-old child near North Bay, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2021 3:42 pm
OPP say they began investigating in January 2020 after being called to a home in East Ferris Township and finding a toddler without vital signs. View image in full screen
OPP say they began investigating in January 2020 after being called to a home in East Ferris Township and finding a toddler without vital signs. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Four people are facing charges in last year’s death of a 23-month-old child near North Bay, Ont.

Provincial police say they began investigating in January 2020 after being called to a home in East Ferris Township and finding a toddler without vital signs.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, but police have offered no details about the toddler’s cause of death.

Read more: Toronto police charge 10 people in drug trafficking investigation

Police say they arrested four people related to the case on March 31 and April 1.

They did not disclose what, if any, relationship exists among the accused, nor their specific links to the child.

Story continues below advertisement

Two men and two women are all charged with one count each of manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CrimeOPPOntario Provincial PoliceNorth BayNorth Bay newsEast Ferris Township

