4 people charged in death of 23-month-old child near North Bay, Ont.

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Four people are facing charges in last year’s death of a 23-month-old child near North Bay, Ont.

Provincial police say they began investigating in January 2020 after being called to a home in East Ferris Township and finding a toddler without vital signs.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, but police have offered no details about the toddler’s cause of death.

Police say they arrested four people related to the case on March 31 and April 1.

They did not disclose what, if any, relationship exists among the accused, nor their specific links to the child.

Two men and two women are all charged with one count each of manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

