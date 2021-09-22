COVID-19: Quebec nurse taken to hospital after assault at pharmacy, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Sherbrooke police are asking the public for help in their search for a suspect who assaulted a nurse.

Police say the man in question showed up at a pharmacy on 12th Avenue, where the nurse is administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

“He was angry and aggressive,” said police spokesperson Martin Carrier.

The suspect accused the nurse of having “vaccinated his wife without her consent” before “punching her several times in the face” and leaving the scene, according to Carrier.

Police say the nurse was taken to a hospital with “serious facial injuries.”

Investigators are looking for a man who is between 30 and 45 years old. He is described as having an “average build.”

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect has short, dark hair, dark eyes and large eyebrows, according to police. The man speaks French and he wore a dark sweater and jeans at the time. He had earrings and has a tattoo on one hand that resembles a cross.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police at 1-800-771-1800.

1:47 COVID-19: Frustration mounts at CHSLD Herron inquest as witnesses fail to take responsibility COVID-19: Frustration mounts at CHSLD Herron inquest as witnesses fail to take responsibility