Quebec won’t rule out law to ban anti-vaccine protests outside schools, hospitals

Premier François Legault said Tuesday his government is looking at what it can do to stop people from protesting COVID-19 health orders outside the province’s schools and hospitals.

Legault said his government will “use whatever is necessary” to prevent people from disrupting students attending school or health-care workers entering hospitals.

“We’re not ruling out anything; indeed, it could be a special law,” Legault told reporters in Quebec City, after protesters had gathered earlier in the day outside a high school in a northern Montreal neighbourhood.

“We’re looking at what we can do, but it’s unacceptable to see anti-vaccine protests outside our schools and hospitals.”

Protesters have gathered outside schools in recent days to denounce health orders such as the COVID-19 vaccine passport. Last week, demonstrators rallied at McGill University Hospital Centre’s Glen site, some of them carrying signs questioning the use of COVID-19 vaccines. Others bore signs opposing rules imposed on health-care workers.

Similar protests have occurred in other parts of Canada.

When asked by a reporter how a law would affect the right to protest outside schools and hospitals for non-COVID-19 reasons, Legault said the question is being studied.

“We’re looking at what it means, a protest outside a school or a hospital, and when we’re ready with something, we will come see you, and it will be very soon,” he said.

