Cobourg Police Services Board selects DRPS Insp. Jeffrey Haskins as new deputy chief

Jeffrey Haskins, a 30-year-veteran of policing, has been named the new deputy chief of the Cobourg Police Service, officials announced Wednesday morning.

The Cobourg Police Service Board says Haskins, currently an inspector with the Durham Regional Police Service, will begin his new role as on Nov. 1.

A search for a new deputy chief was launched in June following the announced retirement of Insp. Jeff Sheils. The position of deputy chief had been vacant since August 2019 when Paul VandeGraaf was named the service’s new police chief, replacing seven-year police chief Kai Liu.

“I am happy to make this announcement today on behalf of the board, and we welcome Deputy Chief-Designate Haskins to the Cobourg Police Service,” stated board chairperson Dean Pepper.

“Jeff comes to our service as a proven leader in the policing community. His experience with several complex portfolios will be of value in his new role as the board and the Service continue to strive for operational excellence and innovation in policing. His skill set and progressive approach to policing will engage our external partners and advance our community policing model.”

Haskins began his career in 1991 as a cadet with DRPS and has held a number of administrative and operational portfolios and has served in the intelligence branch, professional standards unit, equity and inclusion unit, regional duty inspector office, and was the divisional commander at both east and west divisions.

He was also seconded to the ministry of the solicitor general (now the ministry of community safety and correctional services) as an auditor. He also spearheaded the 2017-2019 DRPS Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategic Plan. He most recently served on the DRPS’s diversity advisory committee, Durham Vision Zero road safety steering committee and the body-worn camera steering committee.

“I am looking forward to having Jeff join our dynamic and energetic executive command team,” said police chief VandeGraaf. “He will bring new opportunities to build on the momentum set by our members, continuing the exemplary service to our community.”

Haskins, a graduate of Humber College’s Police Foundations program and a Bachelor of Applied Arts in Justice Studies graduate from the University of Guelph, says it’s a “privilege” to have been selected for the executive role.

“I look forward to putting all my effort into supporting each of our internal teams,” stated Haskins in a release.

“The Cobourg Police Service has a long tradition of being a high-functioning team of professionals who provide exemplary service to the various communities and populations who call Cobourg their home. I will work hard to honourably and faithfully serve the residents of Cobourg in a respectful way and make every effort to directly contribute to the success of our community.”