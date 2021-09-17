Menu

Crime

3 from GTA arrested after drugs, firearm seized by Cobourg and Port Hope police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 9:13 am
Police in Cobourg and Port Hope arrested three people and seized drugs and a firearm as part of an investigation on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. View image in full screen
Police in Cobourg and Port Hope arrested three people and seized drugs and a firearm as part of an investigation on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cobourg Police Service

Three people from the Greater Toronto Area face drug and weapons charges following a joint investigation by municipal police in Cobourg and Port Hope.

Launched earlier in the month, the investigation focused on illegal drug activity in both towns. According to the Cobourg Police Service, the investigation led to the arrest of two men and a woman as they exited a vehicle in a parking lot in Port Hope on Thursday.

Read more: Drug possession and opioid crisis: Find out where each federal party stands

It’s alleged one man attempted to run from police but was quickly arrested. He was found in possession of a loaded 9-mm Glock semi-automatic pistol with a laser sight.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of suspected fentanyl, along with cocaine, and crystal methamphetamine.

Deopaul Baneswaire, 23, of Brampton, Nicholas Persaud, 21, of Mississauga, and Lisa Persaud, 21, of Toronto, were arrested and each were charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine).

Baneswaire was additionally charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, carrying a concealed weapon and careless use of a firearm.

Both Baneswaire and Lisa Persaud were also charged with possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

All three accused were held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Cobourg court on Friday, police said Thursday night.

