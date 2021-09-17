3 from GTA arrested after drugs, firearm seized by Cobourg and Port Hope police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people from the Greater Toronto Area face drug and weapons charges following a joint investigation by municipal police in Cobourg and Port Hope.

Launched earlier in the month, the investigation focused on illegal drug activity in both towns. According to the Cobourg Police Service, the investigation led to the arrest of two men and a woman as they exited a vehicle in a parking lot in Port Hope on Thursday.

It’s alleged one man attempted to run from police but was quickly arrested. He was found in possession of a loaded 9-mm Glock semi-automatic pistol with a laser sight.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of suspected fentanyl, along with cocaine, and crystal methamphetamine.

Deopaul Baneswaire, 23, of Brampton, Nicholas Persaud, 21, of Mississauga, and Lisa Persaud, 21, of Toronto, were arrested and each were charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine).

Baneswaire was additionally charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, carrying a concealed weapon and careless use of a firearm.

Both Baneswaire and Lisa Persaud were also charged with possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

All three accused were held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Cobourg court on Friday, police said Thursday night.