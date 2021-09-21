17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

For the second day in a row, Waterloo Public Health has reported less than 20 new cases of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the agency announced another 17 positive tests for the coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the area to 19,464.

This raises the rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases slightly to 24.1.

After a couple of days where there were just a handful of people cleared of COVID-19, Waterloo Public Health reported that 51 more people are now free of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases in the region to 18,949.

For the second straight day, no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported, leaving the death toll in the area at 295 including six victims this month.

Story continues below advertisement

1:31 Anxiety rates doubled in young children over the pandemic Anxiety rates doubled in young children over the pandemic

This leaves the area with 216 active COVID-19 cases, a large drop of 35 from what was reported on Monday.

On the flip side of the coin, the region’s vaccine distribution task force says there have now been 849,102 vaccinations done in the area, 1,105 more than announced Monday.

It says 416,765 residents of Waterloo Region have now been fully vaccinated, which is an increase of 694 from Monday.

This means that 70.77 per cent of area residents have now been vaccinated, a number which reaches 82.19 when only including those who are eligible to be vaccinated.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 574 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 580,768.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 574 new cases recorded, the data showed 351 were unvaccinated people, 33 were partially vaccinated people, 140 were fully vaccinated people and for 50 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Tuesday’s report, 104 cases were recorded in Toronto, 80 in Peel Region, 44 in York Region, and 58 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 40 new cases in the provincial report.

The provincial death toll now stands at 9,663 as the province reported eight new deaths.

— with files from Global News’ Jessica Patton