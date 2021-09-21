Ontario reports 574 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 574 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 580,768.

Of the 574 new cases recorded, the data showed 351 were unvaccinated people, 33 were partially vaccinated people, 140 were fully vaccinated people and for 50 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Tuesday’s report, 104 cases were recorded in Toronto, 80 in Peel Region, 44 in York Region, and 58 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 40 new cases in the provincial report.

The provincial death toll now stands at 9,663 as the province reported eight new deaths.

Read more: Toronto schools to gradually resume extracurricular activities

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 564,927 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is up by 764 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 6,178. Test positivity for Tuesday was 2.4 per cent, down from Monday’s at 2.7 per cent.

Just over 23,500 additional tests were completed, while 21,449 remain under investigation.

Ontario reported 330 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up by 97) with 179 patients in intensive care units (up by two) and 154 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by one).

Provincial officials recently announced they would start including the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of their daily COVID-19 data reporting. They noted the new dataset will grow and improve over time as more information is collected.

For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 122 were unvaccinated, 10 were partially vaccinated and 27 were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, 107 were unvaccinated while nine were partially vaccinated and nine were fully vaccinated.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, 21,434,434 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 30,072. Of those, 12,593 were first doses and 17,479 were second doses.

In Ontario, 85.19 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and almost 79.21 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement