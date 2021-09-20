SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

New proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement in Waterloo Region begins Wednesday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 7:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario officials outline exemptions ahead of COVID-19 vaccine passport rollout' Ontario officials outline exemptions ahead of COVID-19 vaccine passport rollout
Ontario officials outline exemptions ahead of COVID-19 vaccine passport rollout

Beginning Wednesday, proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will be required to enter a host of facilities across Waterloo Region, as required by the Ontario government.

The list of facilities includes restaurants, meeting spaces, sport and recreation facilities, concerts, music festivals, theatres and some municipal facilities.

Read more: Ontario businesses, enforcement bodies brace for learning curve on COVID-19 vaccine certificate

“The province’s vaccine certificate program is an important tool to help limit the impacts of COVID-19 as we strive to return to a more normal life during the fourth wave and beyond,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated.

“Proof of vaccination will be required at many businesses and facilities across Kitchener and the province. I encourage residents to get vaccinated if they can and please #BeKind and remain patient and respectful as we all work together to implement these new provincial rules.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Mixed reaction among Ontario businesses over vaccine passports' Mixed reaction among Ontario businesses over vaccine passports
Mixed reaction among Ontario businesses over vaccine passports – Sep 2, 2021

Area municipalities note that proof of vaccination will be required as people visit recreation centres, community centres, city hall, pools and arenas as well as other facilities.

Residents will have to use a piece of paper or electronic copy until Oct. 21, when the province will issue a QR code.

Read more: A look at COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination programs across Canada

The list of exceptions includes those under the age of 12 and those under the age of 18 playing organized sports as well as coaches, officials and volunteers, those with a medical exception, and those accessing critical services.

Kitchener is warning those visiting its facilities to add extra time before they visit for screening.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents can download their proof of vaccination on the province’s website.

