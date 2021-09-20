New proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement in Waterloo Region begins Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Beginning Wednesday, proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will be required to enter a host of facilities across Waterloo Region, as required by the Ontario government.

The list of facilities includes restaurants, meeting spaces, sport and recreation facilities, concerts, music festivals, theatres and some municipal facilities.

“The province’s vaccine certificate program is an important tool to help limit the impacts of COVID-19 as we strive to return to a more normal life during the fourth wave and beyond,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated.

“Proof of vaccination will be required at many businesses and facilities across Kitchener and the province. I encourage residents to get vaccinated if they can and please #BeKind and remain patient and respectful as we all work together to implement these new provincial rules.”

Area municipalities note that proof of vaccination will be required as people visit recreation centres, community centres, city hall, pools and arenas as well as other facilities.

Residents will have to use a piece of paper or electronic copy until Oct. 21, when the province will issue a QR code.

The list of exceptions includes those under the age of 12 and those under the age of 18 playing organized sports as well as coaches, officials and volunteers, those with a medical exception, and those accessing critical services.

Kitchener is warning those visiting its facilities to add extra time before they visit for screening.

Residents can download their proof of vaccination on the province’s website.