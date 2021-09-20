Erratic driving report in Manitoba leads to charges for Quebec man

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec man is facing multiple charges after the RCMP say an erratic driver hit one vehicle and forced another off the Trans-Canada Highway in southwestern Manitoba.

Police say they received a report early Monday of a vehicle tailgating semi-trucks, stopping and backing up on the highway and hitting another vehicle without stopping just east of Portage La Prairie.

They also allege the driver went into oncoming traffic — causing another vehicle to enter a ditch and roll — before his own vehicle entered a ditch and hit a culvert while trying to flee police.

The Mounties say the 34-year-old suspect from Sainte Brigitte de Laval, as well as the occupants of the vehicle that rolled, suffered minor injuries.

