Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Erratic driving report in Manitoba leads to charges for Quebec man

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2021 8:32 pm
A Quebec man is facing multiple charges after RCMP say an erratic driver hit one vehicle and forced another off the Trans-Canada Highway near Portage la Prairie.
A Quebec man is facing multiple charges after RCMP say an erratic driver hit one vehicle and forced another off the Trans-Canada Highway near Portage la Prairie. File / Global News

A Quebec man is facing multiple charges after the RCMP say an erratic driver hit one vehicle and forced another off the Trans-Canada Highway in southwestern Manitoba.

Read more: Winnipeg driver escapes serious injury after vehicle crashes, flips downtown

Police say they received a report early Monday of a vehicle tailgating semi-trucks, stopping and backing up on the highway and hitting another vehicle without stopping just east of Portage La Prairie.

Click to play video: 'Father of teens killed in crash says faith keeps his family going' Father of teens killed in crash says faith keeps his family going
Father of teens killed in crash says faith keeps his family going – Aug 11, 2021

They also allege the driver went into oncoming traffic — causing another vehicle to enter a ditch and roll — before his own vehicle entered a ditch and hit a culvert while trying to flee police.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Two vehicle collision closes North End intersection

The Mounties say the 34-year-old suspect from Sainte Brigitte de Laval, as well as the occupants of the vehicle that rolled, suffered minor injuries.

Click to play video: 'Father of Manitoba teens killed in crash says faith, community helping family get through' Father of Manitoba teens killed in crash says faith, community helping family get through
Father of Manitoba teens killed in crash says faith, community helping family get through – Aug 11, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Crime tagRCMP tagQuebec tagWinnipeg crime tagManitoba RCMP tagPortage la Prairie tagManitoba crash tagErratic driving tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers