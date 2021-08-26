Menu

Traffic

Two vehicle collision closes North End intersection

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 12:00 am
Winnipeg police remained on scene for several hours Wednesday night. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police were on scene of a crash in the city’s North End for several hours Wednesday night.

Read more: Four killed in head-on collision on Perimeter Highway, Headingley RCMP say

Officers said they received a report of a two vehicle collision at the corner of Dufferin Avenue and Parr Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A two vehicle collision closed the intersection of Dufferin Avenue and Parr Street Wednesday night. View image in full screen
Two vehicles with significant damage appeared to have collided with a building at the intersection.

Read more: Teen girls killed in highway crash with semi: Manitoba RCMP

Police say occupants were rushed to hospital, however did not have an update on their condition or how many people were involved.

The intersection remains closed while the investigation is ongoing.

