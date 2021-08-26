Two vehicle collision closes North End intersection

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police were on scene of a crash in the city’s North End for several hours Wednesday night.

Officers said they received a report of a two vehicle collision at the corner of Dufferin Avenue and Parr Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

View image in full screen A two vehicle collision closed the intersection of Dufferin Avenue and Parr Street Wednesday night. Scott Duarte / Global News

Two vehicles with significant damage appeared to have collided with a building at the intersection.

Police say occupants were rushed to hospital, however did not have an update on their condition or how many people were involved.

The intersection remains closed while the investigation is ongoing.