Winnipeg driver escapes serious injury after vehicle crashes, flips downtown

Police say no one was seriously injured in a two-car crash that left one vehicle on its roof in downtown Winnipeg.
Emergency crews were called to the crash at the corner of Kennedy Street and York Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. Friday.
A police spokesperson said one was seriously injured and no one was taken to hospital.
One lane on Kennedy Street was closed to traffic for a time following the crash.
