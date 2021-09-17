Winnipeg driver escapes serious injury after vehicle crashes, flips downtown

Send this page to someone via email

Police say no one was seriously injured in a two-car crash that left one vehicle on its roof in downtown Winnipeg.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at the corner of Kennedy Street and York Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. Friday.

View image in full screen No one was seriously injured in a crash at the corner of Kennedy Street and York Avenue Sept. 17. Submitted/Kaitlyn Marriott

A police spokesperson said one was seriously injured and no one was taken to hospital.

One lane on Kennedy Street was closed to traffic for a time following the crash.

