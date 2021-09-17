Menu

Canada

Winnipeg driver escapes serious injury after vehicle crashes, flips downtown

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 1:20 pm
Emergency crews at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in downtown Winnipeg Friday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in downtown Winnipeg Friday. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

Police say no one was seriously injured in a two-car crash that left one vehicle on its roof in downtown Winnipeg.

Read more: Two vehicle collision closes North End intersection

Emergency crews were called to the crash at the corner of Kennedy Street and York Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. Friday.

No one was seriously injured in a crash at the corner of Kennedy Street and York Avenue Sept. 17. View image in full screen
No one was seriously injured in a crash at the corner of Kennedy Street and York Avenue Sept. 17. Submitted/Kaitlyn Marriott

A police spokesperson said one was seriously injured and no one was taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg woman killed in highway crash near St. Laurent

One lane on Kennedy Street was closed to traffic for a time following the crash.

Click to play video: 'Father of Manitoba teens killed in crash says faith, community helping family get through' Father of Manitoba teens killed in crash says faith, community helping family get through
Father of Manitoba teens killed in crash says faith, community helping family get through – Aug 11, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
