Crime

Suspect sought after man stabbed multiple times on Toronto streetcar, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 3:57 pm
Police released images of a suspect on Monday. View image in full screen
Police released images of a suspect on Monday. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police are working to identify a suspect officers say is wanted after a man was stabbed multiple times onboard a streetcar earlier this month.

Police said in a news release Monday that officers received reports of a stabbing in the area of Spadina Avenue and Willcocks Street shortly before 11 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Police said two men got into a verbal altercation on a streetcar that was heading north on Spadina Avenue.

A man then stabbed the other man multiple times, officers said.

The victim was reported to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was reportedly last seen walking south on Spadina Avenue.

He’s described as five-foot-eight with short brown hair. Officers said he wears glasses and was wearing dark shoes, dark pants, a dark jacket with a hood, and a light-coloured shirt with a black collar.

Investigators released security images of the suspect on Monday in the hope that someone could assist in identifying him.

Police said he’s “believed to be armed and dangerous” and if someone sees him they’re advised to not approach and call 911.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

