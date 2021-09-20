Man wanted after woman assaulted, choked in downtown Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are searching for a man officers say is wanted after a woman was assaulted and choked on the weekend.

Police said officers were called to the area of Queens Quay West and Rees Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers said a group of people were in a vehicle when a man and a 26-year-old woman got into an argument.

The man allegedly assaulted and choked the woman before fleeing the scene.

Read more: Toronto police searching for woman after University of Toronto truck stolen

On Monday, police announced that 27-year-old Toronto resident Elison Teliska is wanted for two counts of assault, aggravated assault, and assault — choking.

He’s described as five-foot-nine, 141 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes, and dark hair.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said he’s “considered violent and dangerous” and anyone who sees him is advised to not approach and call 911.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.