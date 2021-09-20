Menu

Crime

Police looking for teen after another teen stabbed in Oshawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2021 1:51 pm
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. DRPS stock. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. DRPS stock. Nick Westoll / Global News

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police east of Toronto say they are looking for a teenage girl after another teen was allegedly stabbed.

Durham regional police say officers were called to a school property around 6:15 p.m. Sunday in Oshawa, Ont.

They say officers found a 15-year-old girl there with stab wounds.

They say she was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

They say the suspect fled the area before police arrived.

Police say the suspect was a teen girl who wore her dark hair in a bun and was waring a black track suit with white shoes.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
