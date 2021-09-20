Police looking for teen after another teen stabbed in Oshawa

Send this page to someone via email

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police east of Toronto say they are looking for a teenage girl after another teen was allegedly stabbed.

Durham regional police say officers were called to a school property around 6:15 p.m. Sunday in Oshawa, Ont.

They say officers found a 15-year-old girl there with stab wounds.

They say she was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

They say the suspect fled the area before police arrived.

Police say the suspect was a teen girl who wore her dark hair in a bun and was waring a black track suit with white shoes.

A 15-year-old female was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Oshawa Sunday evening near Glen St and Medina Crt. The suspect is described as female, Black, in her teens, with dark hair in a bun, wearing a black tracksuit, white shoes. Details: https://t.co/GJ7CNyHrcj pic.twitter.com/fso7HetwnP — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) September 20, 2021

