Crime

Motorcyclist charged with stunt driving after collision in Cavan Monaghan: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 1:56 pm
peterborough-police2 View image in full screen
According to police, a motorcycle and truck collided in Cavan Monaghan Township. Peterborough Police Service

A Little Britain, Ont., man was charged with stunt driving following a collision in Cavan Monaghan Township on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 p.m., officers were called to a collision involving a motorcycle and a truck along Mount Pleasant Road.

Prior to the call police had received several calls from witnesses about a motorcycle being driven erratically in the area,” police said.

Read more: Stricter stunt driving regulations go into effect in Ontario

No injuries were reported.

The investigation led to the 31-year-old motorcyclist from Little Britain being charged with stunt driving and careless driving.

As per new stunt driving legislation which went into effect on Sept. 12, the motorcycle was impounded for 14 days and the driver was issued a 30-day licence suspension, police said.

The man was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 15.

No name was released.

