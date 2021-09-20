Motorcyclist charged with stunt driving after collision in Cavan Monaghan: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

A Little Britain, Ont., man was charged with stunt driving following a collision in Cavan Monaghan Township on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 p.m., officers were called to a collision involving a motorcycle and a truck along Mount Pleasant Road.

Prior to the call police had received several calls from witnesses about a motorcycle being driven erratically in the area,” police said.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation led to the 31-year-old motorcyclist from Little Britain being charged with stunt driving and careless driving.

As per new stunt driving legislation which went into effect on Sept. 12, the motorcycle was impounded for 14 days and the driver was issued a 30-day licence suspension, police said.

The man was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 15.

No name was released.