Traffic

Roadside spill from truck collision closes part of Golf Club Road, Highway 56 in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 10:00 am
Roadside spill from truck collision closes part of Golf Club Road, Highway 56 in Hamilton - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police have not said how long it will take to clean up a large roadway spill following a crash in Glanbrook on Monday morning.

Investigators say a leak from the collision near Highway 56 at Golf Club Road between a dump truck and a tanker truck with about 10,000 litres of fuel is the issue.

Read more: 76-year-old man dead after Hamilton hit-and-run, police say

Highway 56 between Guyatt and Golf Club is closed while Golf Club Road is closed between Fletcher and Hendershot.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

