Roadside spill from truck collision closes part of Golf Club Road, Highway 56 in Hamilton

Hamilton police have not said how long it will take to clean up a large roadway spill following a crash in Glanbrook on Monday morning.

Investigators say a leak from the collision near Highway 56 at Golf Club Road between a dump truck and a tanker truck with about 10,000 litres of fuel is the issue.

Highway 56 between Guyatt and Golf Club is closed while Golf Club Road is closed between Fletcher and Hendershot.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

HPS has responded to a collision between a dump trunk & gas tanker at 56 & Golf Club Rd in #HamOnt. Approx 10,000 litres of fuel leaking. Please avoid the area. The following road closures are in effect: Fletcher & Golf Club

56 & Guyatt

56 & Golf Club

Henderson & Golf Club — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 20, 2021

