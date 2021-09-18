76-year-old man dead after Hamilton hit-and-run, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a 76-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run in the city on Friday.

Police said in a news release that at around 8 p.m., the victim was walking south on the shoulder of Centre Road in the city’s Flamborough area when he was hit by a vehicle that was heading north.

The driver of the car fled the scene, police said.

Paramedics took the victim to Hamilton General Hospital where he died.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white Nissan SUV that has damage to its front end.

The investigation is ongoing and witnesses were asked to contact police at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

