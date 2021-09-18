Suspect sought after woman stabbed multiple times on Toronto subway platform

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they’re looking for a suspect after a woman was stabbed multiple times on a subway platform Friday night.

Police said in a news release that officers were called to Dundas West Station shortly before 11 p.m.

The statement said a woman was on a westbound train and exited into the station. A man also exited the train and subsequently stabbed the woman multiple times, police said.

Officers said the man was “not known to the woman.”

The suspect then fled and was reportedly last seen running south on Dundas Street West towards Bloor Street West.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators released images of a suspect on Saturday in the hope that the public could assist in identifying him.

He’s described as being five-foot-five to five-foot-ten, has a slim build and black hair in cornrows. He was wearing red and white shoes, black track pants and a black hooded sweater, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Man Sought in Stabbing Investigation, Dundas Street West Subway Station, Images Released https://t.co/kRNFqxi2hd — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) September 18, 2021

Advertisement