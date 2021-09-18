Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect sought after woman stabbed multiple times on Toronto subway platform

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 18, 2021 11:25 am
Police released this image of a suspect. View image in full screen
Police released this image of a suspect. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say they’re looking for a suspect after a woman was stabbed multiple times on a subway platform Friday night.

Police said in a news release that officers were called to Dundas West Station shortly before 11 p.m.

The statement said a woman was on a westbound train and exited into the station. A man also exited the train and subsequently stabbed the woman multiple times, police said.

Officers said the man was “not known to the woman.”

Read more: Man dead after car shot at, crashes into light pole in Toronto’s east end: police

The suspect then fled and was reportedly last seen running south on Dundas Street West towards Bloor Street West.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators released images of a suspect on Saturday in the hope that the public could assist in identifying him.

He’s described as being five-foot-five to five-foot-ten, has a slim build and black hair in cornrows. He was wearing red and white shoes, black track pants and a black hooded sweater, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Family, friends remember victim of fatal stabbing at Toronto law office' Family, friends remember victim of fatal stabbing at Toronto law office
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagTTC tagtoronto police service tagToronto Stabbing tagwoman stabbed tagDundas West Station tagDundas West station stabbing tagToronto subway stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers