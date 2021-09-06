Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 6 2021 6:04pm
02:21

Family, friends remember victim of fatal stabbing at Toronto law office

Family and friends of Julia Ferguson are remembering the 29-year-old after she died in a Toronto hospital following a stabbing at a downtown law office. Erica Vella reports.

