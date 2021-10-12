Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect now faces upgraded 1st-degree murder charge after woman stabbed at Toronto law office

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 4:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Family, friends remember victim of fatal stabbing at Toronto law office' Family, friends remember victim of fatal stabbing at Toronto law office
WATCH ABOVE: Family and friends of Julia Ferguson are remembering the 29-year-old after she died in a Toronto hospital following a stabbing at a downtown law office. Erica Vella reports – Sep 6, 2021

More than a month after Toronto police say a 29-year-old woman was fatally stabbed at a downtown law office, investigators have announced the suspect in custody is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

A spokesperson for the service told Global News the investigation into a stabbing at Hicks Adams LLP on King Street East near Sherbourne Street in September has been “ongoing” and that “further evidence was uncovered that supported the upgraded charge.”

Officers didn’t specify what specifically was found by investigators.

It was before 2 p.m. on Sept. 2 when emergency crews were called to the street-level office with reports an administrative assistant at the firm, later identified as Julia Ferguson, was stabbed.

READ MORE: Woman stabbed at Toronto law office dies in hospital, suspect facing upgraded charges, police say

The accused in the case took off after the stabbing, but he was reported to have surrendered to officers some time later.

Story continues below advertisement

Ferguson died at a hospital three days after the incident.

On Sept. 6, the homicide squad announced the accused in the case, 33-year-old Osman Osman, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon. He was remanded into custody. At that time, a detective told reporters the suspect was facing an upgraded second-degree murder charge.

Meanwhile, officers said the accused made a court appearance at a downtown Toronto court on Tuesday and was again remanded into custody.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagToronto Stabbing tagToronto stabbings tagJulia Ferguson tagJulia Ferguson murder tagOsman Osman tagHicks Adams LLP stabbing tagJulia Ferguson stabbing tagToronto law office stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers