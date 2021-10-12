Suspect now faces upgraded 1st-degree murder charge after woman stabbed at Toronto law office

Send this page to someone via email

More than a month after Toronto police say a 29-year-old woman was fatally stabbed at a downtown law office, investigators have announced the suspect in custody is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

A spokesperson for the service told Global News the investigation into a stabbing at Hicks Adams LLP on King Street East near Sherbourne Street in September has been “ongoing” and that “further evidence was uncovered that supported the upgraded charge.”

Officers didn’t specify what specifically was found by investigators.

It was before 2 p.m. on Sept. 2 when emergency crews were called to the street-level office with reports an administrative assistant at the firm, later identified as Julia Ferguson, was stabbed.

READ MORE: Woman stabbed at Toronto law office dies in hospital, suspect facing upgraded charges, police say

The accused in the case took off after the stabbing, but he was reported to have surrendered to officers some time later.

Story continues below advertisement

Ferguson died at a hospital three days after the incident.

On Sept. 6, the homicide squad announced the accused in the case, 33-year-old Osman Osman, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon. He was remanded into custody. At that time, a detective told reporters the suspect was facing an upgraded second-degree murder charge.

Meanwhile, officers said the accused made a court appearance at a downtown Toronto court on Tuesday and was again remanded into custody.