Man dead after car shot at, crashes into light pole in Toronto’s east end: police

Toronto police say a man is dead after he was shot while inside of a vehicle in the city’s east end Friday night.

Police said they were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Danforth Road shortly before 11:30 p.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News a man and a woman were driving in a vehicle when the car was shot at.

The man was struck and the vehicle hit a light pole, which subsequently fell on the car.

The spokesperson said emergency crews tended to the victim but he later died in hospital.

The woman was also taken to hospital for assessment but wasn’t injured.

Police tweeted that one or more suspects fled in a car. A description wasn’t provided.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

