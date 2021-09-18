Menu

Crime

Man dead after car shot at, crashes into light pole in Toronto’s east end: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 18, 2021 10:38 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man is dead after he was shot while inside of a vehicle in the city’s east end Friday night.

Police said they were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Danforth Road shortly before 11:30 p.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News a man and a woman were driving in a vehicle when the car was shot at.

The man was struck and the vehicle hit a light pole, which subsequently fell on the car.

Read more: 1 man dead, 2 people injured after shooting in north Mississauga: police

The spokesperson said emergency crews tended to the victim but he later died in hospital.

The woman was also taken to hospital for assessment but wasn’t injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Police tweeted that one or more suspects fled in a car. A description wasn’t provided.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

