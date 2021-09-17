SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta sees spike in COVID-19 vaccinations after vaccine passport announcement

By Kirby Bourne Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 4:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Premier Kenney under intense criticism as Alberta health-care system is strained by COVID-19 pandemic' Premier Kenney under intense criticism as Alberta health-care system is strained by COVID-19 pandemic
After announcing his government would bring in new COVID-19 measures on Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney is facing a tremendous amount of criticism from people to the left, the right and within his own caucus. Tom Vernon explains.

Alberta administered 28,158 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, one day after the province announced a vaccine passport-type program.

To compare, 9,750 doses were administered on Wednesday.

“Albertans are doing their part to get vaccinated to protect themselves and each other,” Alberta Health said on Twitter on Friday.

Read more: Veteran Edmonton nurse on staffing shortages, skyrocketing COVID-19 patients: ‘It’s devastating’

Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced a number of new restrictions on Wednesday in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Alberta.

Click to play video: 'Businesses working to understand how Alberta’s new COVID-19 rules affect them' Businesses working to understand how Alberta’s new COVID-19 rules affect them
Story continues below advertisement

The two also announced a restrictions exemption program where businesses could not adhere to any restrictions if they asked all patrons for proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken in the previous 72 hours.

PCR tests from Alberta Health or Alberta Precision Laboratories will not be accepted, the tests must be paid for by the patron.

Read more: Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine passport, new restrictions: How things are going to change

As of Sept. 15, 79.6 per cent of eligible Albertans over the age of 12 had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Just over 71 per cent of the same population was fully vaccinated.

Vaccination appointments can be made online or by calling 811.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta COVID-19 tagAlberta COVID-19 Update tagAlberta COVID-19 numbers tagAlberta Coronavirus Update tagAlberta coronavirus numbers tagAlberta COVID tagAlberta COVID-19 stats tagAlberta coroanvirus stats tagAlberta COVID vaccination tagAlberta COVID-19 vaccination rates tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers