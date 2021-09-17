Alberta sees spike in COVID-19 vaccinations after vaccine passport announcement

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta administered 28,158 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, one day after the province announced a vaccine passport-type program.

To compare, 9,750 doses were administered on Wednesday.

“Albertans are doing their part to get vaccinated to protect themselves and each other,” Alberta Health said on Twitter on Friday.

Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced a number of new restrictions on Wednesday in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Alberta.

The two also announced a restrictions exemption program where businesses could not adhere to any restrictions if they asked all patrons for proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken in the previous 72 hours.

PCR tests from Alberta Health or Alberta Precision Laboratories will not be accepted, the tests must be paid for by the patron.

As of Sept. 15, 79.6 per cent of eligible Albertans over the age of 12 had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Just over 71 per cent of the same population was fully vaccinated.

Vaccination appointments can be made online or by calling 811.

