Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 16 2021 10:05pm 02:04 Businesses working to understand how Alberta's new COVID-19 rules affect them Businesses are trying to digest the Alberta government's new COVID-19 restrictions. As Fletcher Kent reports, the latest measures are creating a mix of confusion, concern and relief. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8197855/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8197855/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div>