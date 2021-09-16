Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 16 2021 10:05pm
02:04

Businesses working to understand how Alberta’s new COVID-19 rules affect them

Businesses are trying to digest the Alberta government’s new COVID-19 restrictions. As Fletcher Kent reports, the latest measures are creating a mix of confusion, concern and relief.

