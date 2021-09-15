Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
September 15 2021 9:25pm
00:53

‘We were wrong’: Jason Kenney apologizes for move to COVID-19 endemic ahead of 4th wave

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney admits provincial officials were wrong in moving away from a COVID-19 pandemic to endemic approach too soon and apologizes.

Advertisement

Video Home