Waterloo Police arrest 2 Friday after separate child pornography investigations

Waterloo Regional Police say two people were arrested on Friday in connection with separate child pornography investigations.
Police say they arrested a 17 year-old Kitchener, Ont., male in connection with an investigation which began in August, after they were alerted by the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre regarding a person possessing child pornography.
They say the youth is facing two charges of possession of child pornography.
In addition, a 25-year-old man from Waterloo, Ont., was arrested after another investigation which got underway last month by the Service’s Cybercrime – Internet Child Exploitation Unit.
The man is facing a charge of possession of child pornography.
