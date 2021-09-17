Waterloo Police arrest 2 Friday after separate child pornography investigations

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two people were arrested on Friday in connection with separate child pornography investigations.

Police say they arrested a 17 year-old Kitchener, Ont., male in connection with an investigation which began in August, after they were alerted by the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre regarding a person possessing child pornography.

They say the youth is facing two charges of possession of child pornography.

In addition, a 25-year-old man from Waterloo, Ont., was arrested after another investigation which got underway last month by the Service’s Cybercrime – Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

The man is facing a charge of possession of child pornography.