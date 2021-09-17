Menu

Crime

Waterloo Police arrest 2 Friday after separate child pornography investigations

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 4:32 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
File photo. Waterloo Regional Police. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say two people were arrested on Friday in connection with separate child pornography investigations.

Police say they arrested a 17 year-old Kitchener, Ont., male in connection with an investigation which began in August, after they were alerted by the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre regarding a person possessing child pornography.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate another shooting in Kitchener

They say the youth is facing two charges of possession of child pornography.

In addition, a 25-year-old man from Waterloo, Ont., was arrested after another investigation which got underway last month by the Service’s Cybercrime – Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Read more: Waterloo police looking for suspicious man who chatted with girl in Cambridge

The man is facing a charge of possession of child pornography.

