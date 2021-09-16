Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police looking for suspicious man who chatted with girl in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 12:20 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a report of a suspicious man approaching a female youth in Cambridge.

Police say the incident occurred on Wednesday when the girl was approached by a stranger while walking on Hespeler Road, near Brooklyne Road.

Read more: Kitchener man, woman arrested in connection with dozens of break-ins

They say the two had a brief chat before the girl took off.

Police are describing the suspect as white, around 40 years old and about five feet four inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark red windbreaker with a hood and green on the sleeves, a green collared shirt with yellow stripes, light-coloured blue jeans, pointed black shoes and a brown baseball hat.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police make arrest in connection with 30-minute arson spree in Cambridge

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge crime tagHespeler road cambridge tagCamrbridge news tagCambridge suspicious man tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers