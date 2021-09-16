Waterloo police looking for suspicious man who chatted with girl in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a report of a suspicious man approaching a female youth in Cambridge.

Police say the incident occurred on Wednesday when the girl was approached by a stranger while walking on Hespeler Road, near Brooklyne Road.

They say the two had a brief chat before the girl took off.

Police are describing the suspect as white, around 40 years old and about five feet four inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark red windbreaker with a hood and green on the sleeves, a green collared shirt with yellow stripes, light-coloured blue jeans, pointed black shoes and a brown baseball hat.

Story continues below advertisement

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.