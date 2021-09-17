Menu

Crime

Handcuffed Manitoba prisoner makes a break for it into the woods: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 2:32 pm
Kelly John Castel , 19.
Kelly John Castel , 19. Submitted/RCMP

Pukatawagan RCMP are asking for help tracking down an escaped prisoner who made a break for it while heading to a court date in Winnipeg.

Police say officers were handing Kelly John Castel over to Manitoba Sherriffs at the Pukatawagan airport around 5:40 p.m. Thursday when the 19-year-old took off into a nearby wooded area.

Investigation unit looks into allegation Manitoba RCMP officer hit dog with vehicle

They say officers chased after the escapee, who was in handcuffs at the time, but lost sight of him.

Castel had been scheduled to appear in Winnipeg Provincial Court on Monday on charges of robbery and failing to comply with probation.

A warrant has since been issued for Castel’s arrest for being unlawfully at large.

Castel is five feet 10 inches, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a black shirt, and a black baseball cap.

2 charged with manslaughter in man's death in Cold Lake, Man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pukatawagan RCMP at 204-553-2045 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Pukatawagan is roughly 708 km northwest of Winnipeg.

