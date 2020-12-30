Menu

Crime

2 charged with manslaughter in man’s death in Cold Lake, Man.

By Shane Gibson Global News
Two men are charged with manslaughter after a 50-year-old man was found dead in Cold Lake Sunday.
Two men are charged with manslaughter after a 50-year-old man was found dead in Cold Lake Sunday. Global News

Police in Manitoba have laid manslaughter charges in connection with a man’s death in Cold Lake, Man.

The victim, a 50-year-old man from Cold Lake, was found dead at a home in the community roughly 641 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg Sunday night.

Read more: Man who worked as a guard at Manitoba RCMP detachment charged with murder

On Wednesday RCMP announced two arrests following an investigation by officers from the major crime and forensic identification units.

Jay Caribou, 22, and Lyle Hart, 22, both from Pukatawagan, Man., have been charged with manslaughter.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP investigating after woman’s body found in woods

Both men were scheduled to make their first court appearance in The Pas Wednesday.

RCMP say they’re continuing to investigate.

