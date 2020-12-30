2 charged with manslaughter in man’s death in Cold Lake, Man.

Police in Manitoba have laid manslaughter charges in connection with a man’s death in Cold Lake, Man.
The victim, a 50-year-old man from Cold Lake, was found dead at a home in the community roughly 641 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg Sunday night.
On Wednesday RCMP announced two arrests following an investigation by officers from the major crime and forensic identification units.
Jay Caribou, 22, and Lyle Hart, 22, both from Pukatawagan, Man., have been charged with manslaughter.
Both men were scheduled to make their first court appearance in The Pas Wednesday.
RCMP say they’re continuing to investigate.
