2 charged with manslaughter in man’s death in Cold Lake, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Manitoba have laid manslaughter charges in connection with a man’s death in Cold Lake, Man.

The victim, a 50-year-old man from Cold Lake, was found dead at a home in the community roughly 641 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg Sunday night.

Read more: Man who worked as a guard at Manitoba RCMP detachment charged with murder

On Wednesday RCMP announced two arrests following an investigation by officers from the major crime and forensic identification units.

On Dec 27, Cranberry Portage #rcmpmb responded to a home in Cold Lake, MB, where they located a 50yo male deceased. Jay Caribou, 22, & Lyle Hart, 22, both from Pukatawagan, have been arrested & charged with Manslaughter. They have been remanded into custody. Investigation ongoing — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 30, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Jay Caribou, 22, and Lyle Hart, 22, both from Pukatawagan, Man., have been charged with manslaughter.

Both men were scheduled to make their first court appearance in The Pas Wednesday.

RCMP say they’re continuing to investigate.

1:14 Homicides near 2019 record in Winnipeg Homicides near 2019 record in Winnipeg – Dec 18, 2020