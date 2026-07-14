Calgary massage therapist charged in connection with sexual assault of client

Calgary police have charged a massage therapist with sexually assaulting a client in the southwest community of Glendale last summer.
Police said an investigation was launched earlier this year after a client alleged being touched by a massage therapist in a sexual manner without consent during a massage on Aug. 9, 2025.
The investigation included the execution of a search warrant at Kinesio Massage Therapy, located at 3949 17 Ave. S.W., during which a 52-year-old man was arrested.
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He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 16, 2026.
Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of sexual assault to contact them at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.
In Canada, there is no time limit on reporting a sexual assault, even if many years have passed since the alleged incident.
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