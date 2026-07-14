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Crime

Calgary massage therapist charged in connection with sexual assault of client

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 14, 2026 10:59 pm
1 min read
Calgary police have charged a 52-year-old massage therapist with sexual assault after a client alleged being touched inappropriately during a massage in August 2025. View image in full screen
Calgary police have charged a 52-year-old massage therapist with sexual assault after a client alleged being touched inappropriately during a massage in August 2025. Global News
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Calgary police have charged a massage therapist with sexually assaulting a client in the southwest community of Glendale last summer.

Police said an investigation was launched earlier this year after a client alleged being touched by a massage therapist in a sexual manner without consent during a massage on Aug. 9, 2025.

The investigation included the execution of a search warrant at Kinesio Massage Therapy, located at 3949 17 Ave. S.W., during which a 52-year-old man was arrested.

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He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 16, 2026.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of sexual assault to contact them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.

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In Canada, there is no time limit on reporting a sexual assault, even if many years have passed since the alleged incident.

Click to play video: 'Calgary man charged with luring, sexually assaulting teenage girls'
Calgary man charged with luring, sexually assaulting teenage girls

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