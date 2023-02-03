Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary massage therapist charged with sexual assault

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted February 3, 2023 11:53 am
Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Monday, May 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Monday, May 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to improve clarity on discussions held between officials with the university and officials with the provincial government.

A Calgary massage therapist was charged with sexual assault after allegedly assaulting a client in late January.

Police said they responded to a call to Rhema Gold Physiotherapy at 2323 32 Avenue N.E. on Jan. 28. The victim, who was the client of an independent contractor who worked at the clinic, made staff aware of the alleged assault that occurred during a scheduled appointment.

Trending Now

Clinic staff immediately contacted the Calgary Police Service, officers said.

Read more: As sexual assault rates rise, provinces face shortages of specially trained nurses

Read next: Hospice patient thought dead ‘gasped for air’ in body bag at Iowa funeral home

Genesis Cape, 51, of Calgary, was charged with one count of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court on March 29.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to contact them at 403-266-1234 no matter when the incident occurred.

“There is no statute of limitations on criminal sexual offences in Canada and we encourage anyone who has been a victim of a serious crime to report it, even if many years have passed since the incident,” a Friday morning release read.

CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceSexual AssaultCalgary PoliceCPSCalgary Sexual AssaultRhema Gold Physiotherapy
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers