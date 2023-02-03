Calgary massage therapist charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to improve clarity on discussions held between officials with the university and officials with the provincial government.

A Calgary massage therapist was charged with sexual assault after allegedly assaulting a client in late January.

Police said they responded to a call to Rhema Gold Physiotherapy at 2323 32 Avenue N.E. on Jan. 28. The victim, who was the client of an independent contractor who worked at the clinic, made staff aware of the alleged assault that occurred during a scheduled appointment.

Clinic staff immediately contacted the Calgary Police Service, officers said.

Genesis Cape, 51, of Calgary, was charged with one count of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court on March 29.

Police said anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to contact them at 403-266-1234 no matter when the incident occurred.

“There is no statute of limitations on criminal sexual offences in Canada and we encourage anyone who has been a victim of a serious crime to report it, even if many years have passed since the incident,” a Friday morning release read.