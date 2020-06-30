Man who worked as a guard at Manitoba RCMP detachment charged with murder

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties have charged a man who worked as a guard at an RCMP detachment in northwestern Manitoba with second-degree murder.

Police say the body of a 22-year-old woman was found Friday in the woods near the community of Pukatawagan.

RCMP say major crimes investigators were called in and a suspect was arrested Monday.

August Thunder Caribou, who is 22, is to appear in The Pas provincial court.

On June 26, Pukatawagan #rcmpmb responded to a report of a body found in a wooded area, in the community. Officers attended and located a 22yo female who was deceased. On June 29, August Caribou, 22, was arrested & charged with 2nd Degree Murder. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 30, 2020

RCMP say on June 5 Caribou began working at the Pukatawagan RCMP detachment as a guard employed by the Corps of Commissionaires and worked his last shift on June 20.

Police say there is no link between his employment, the victim and the charge laid against him.

