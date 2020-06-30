Menu

Crime

Man who worked as a guard at Manitoba RCMP detachment charged with murder

By The Staff The Canadian Press
File shot of RCMP vehicle. .
File shot of RCMP vehicle. . File / Global News

Mounties have charged a man who worked as a guard at an RCMP detachment in northwestern Manitoba with second-degree murder.

Police say the body of a 22-year-old woman was found Friday in the woods near the community of Pukatawagan.

 

Read more: Manitoba RCMP investigating after woman’s body found in woods

RCMP say major crimes investigators were called in and a suspect was arrested Monday.

August Thunder Caribou, who is 22, is to appear in The Pas provincial court.

RCMP say on June 5 Caribou began working at the Pukatawagan RCMP detachment as a guard employed by the Corps of Commissionaires and worked his last shift on June 20.

Police say there is no link between his employment, the victim and the charge laid against him.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
