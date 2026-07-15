Man dropped at Toronto hospital with gunshot wound

Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Toronto hospital with a gunshot wound.
Around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, the man was left at a hospital in the city after being shot, according to Toronto police.
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Investigators said his injuries were non-life-threatening, but provided few other details.
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It was not immediately clear where he was shot, nor did police say if they had identified a suspect.
Toronto police said officers were investigating the shooting.
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