Man dropped at Toronto hospital with gunshot wound

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Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Toronto hospital with a gunshot wound.

Around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, the man was left at a hospital in the city after being shot, according to Toronto police.

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Investigators said his injuries were non-life-threatening, but provided few other details.

It was not immediately clear where he was shot, nor did police say if they had identified a suspect.

Toronto police said officers were investigating the shooting.