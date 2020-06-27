Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigating after woman’s body found in woods

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted June 27, 2020 11:36 am
The Canadian Press

Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the woods in Pukatawagan.

Police say officers were called on Saturday shortly before 8 p.m.

Read more: Charges laid in Pukatawagan homicide

When officers arrived they found a 22-year-old woman who was pronounced deceased.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Pukatawagan RCMP along with RCMP Major Crime Services continue to investigate.

The community, which can be reached by train from The Pas, is located about 700 km northwest of Winnipeg.

'The inquiry was never going to solve my sister's case,' says MMIW advocate
