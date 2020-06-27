Manitoba RCMP investigating after woman’s body found in woods

Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the woods in Pukatawagan.
Police say officers were called on Saturday shortly before 8 p.m.
When officers arrived they found a 22-year-old woman who was pronounced deceased.
The death is being investigated as a homicide.
Pukatawagan RCMP along with RCMP Major Crime Services continue to investigate.
The community, which can be reached by train from The Pas, is located about 700 km northwest of Winnipeg.
