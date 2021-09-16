High-risk sex offender with history of grooming young boys expected to live in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A convicted sex offender who police say is at high risk to re-offend against children, particularly boys, is expected to live in Winnipeg after his release Thursday from Stony Mountain Institution.

James Sheldon Jasper, 45, was serving a 4.5-month sentence at Stony Mountain for breaching his probation.

Among the incidents on Jasper’s criminal record is a 2003 sexual offence against a 10-year-old boy.

Police said Jasper invited the victim into his car and drove him to a secluded spot, where he sexually assaulted the boy. After being released in 2006, Jasper was convicted of breaching his long-term supervision order in 2011 and 2016, as well as breaching his probation in 2018, and the most recent breach in 2021.

According to police, Jasper has undergone some sex offender treatment programs in the past but is still considered a high risk to re-offend. Concerns that he has groomed past victims — involving predatory, premeditated behaviour to gain access to young boys — remain.

Among the conditions of Jasper’s release are a lifetime prohibition preventing him from being within 100 metres of public parks of swimming pools where children can reasonably be expected to be present, as well as daycare centres, schools, playground or community centres.

He’s also required to comply with a curfew, and is forbidden from doing any work that puts him in regular contact with minors.

Jasper is also banned from owning a cellphone or even using a cellphone without permission of his probation officer.

