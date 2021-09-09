High-risk sex offender with lengthy rap sheet to live in Winnipeg after release, police say

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU) is warning the public about the release of a convicted sex offender considered a high risk for sexual violence toward all people, particularly women and children.

Marcel Hank Charlette, 48, is set to be released Thursday from Brandon Correctional Centre after serving time for breaching his conditions.

Charlette was previously behind bars on a 10-year sentence for assault causing bodily harm to a young woman, who he confined, and who police said also suffered “severe psychological harm” due to the incident.

His lengthy rap sheet includes convictions for manslaughter in the death of a two-year-old child, and multiple assaults on women dating back to the 1990s.

Charlette — also known as “Hank Marcel Caribou,” “Hank Charlette,” “Peewee” and “Bald Eagle” — is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Upon his release, Charlette will face a lifetime weapons ban, as well as conditions prohibiting alcohol and drugs. He’s also required to live at an approved residence, follow a strict curfew, and comply with curfew checks.

Charlette is described as five feet tall, 123 lbs, with a bald head, brown eyes, and a number of tattoos, including teardrops and “1972” around his eyes, a pretzel and the name “Carrie” on his neck, “Indian Posse” on his abdomen, and dragons on both arms.

Anyone with information about Charlette is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, any local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

