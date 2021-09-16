Menu

Crime

3 more arrested, 8 still wanted in connection with Lamport Stadium encampment clearing protest

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 1:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto resident shares painful experience after clearing of Lamport Stadium Park encampment' Toronto resident shares painful experience after clearing of Lamport Stadium Park encampment
WATCH ABOVE: The City of Toronto continues to defend its position to clear encampments around the city, calling the encampments unsafe places for people to live. This follows a violent clash between protestors and Toronto police at Lamport Stadium Park. Morganne Campbell speaks with a resident captured in a widely shared photograph that had an officer's hand around their neck – Jul 23, 2021

Three more people have been arrested and investigators say they are looking for eight more in connection with the protest that erupted in late July as Toronto police and City staff moved to clear the homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium.

In a release on Thursday, police said 38-year-old Brantford resident Skyler Lee Williams was charged with failure to comply with recognizance while another man and woman were arrested for assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

Read more: 26 arrested as City of Toronto officials, police move to clear Lamport Stadium encampment

Investigators said eight others, four men and two women, are wanted on a number of offences including assault and obstruction. Police have released images of those wanted. Only one suspect was named, 32-year-old Toronto resident Samuel Nithiananthan, who is wanted for unlawful assembly, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and common nuisance, police said.

Twenty-six others were arrested on July 21 as chaos erupted when City staff, supported by police, were at the stadium encampment, located in the area of Dufferin and King streets, to enforce trespass notices issued to people in June. A fence was erected around the encampment prior to the operation.

A number of protesters were on scene with signs in support of the encampment residents and also formed a barricade around the park using pallets. Some signs read “safer here” and “we need to take care of each other.”

Just before 2 p.m., police said protesters refused to leave the park and at least one officer was sprayed by an “unknown substance.”

Global News observed protesters forming human chains and police breaking them up. Tents were being ripped down and Global News saw some people being led away by officers in handcuffs.

Read more: Toronto resident at encampment clearing seen in photo of apparent choking by officer speaks out

Scuffles broke out and officers were seen pushing some individuals.

Officers eventually cleared out demonstrators from the park.

Investigators allege that following the protest at Lamport, a large crowd gathered outside of 14 Division. Police said officers attempted to keep the peace but that the crowd “became hostile and multiple people threw objects, including soup cans.”

Police said several officers were assaulted and were “purposely obstructed.”

Investigators encouraged the eight wanted individuals to turn themselves in.

Read more: Homeless, supporters charged in Toronto encampment clearings vow to fight charges

Meanwhile, on Thursday, members of the homeless community and their supporters said they would fight charges laid against them after authorities cleared encampments from multiple parks across the city throughout the summer.

Nine were arrested after officials attempted to clear an encampment at Alexandra Park, as well.

The group voiced its concerns outside of Toronto Mayor John Tory’s condo Thursday morning. It said the operations left some people with broken bones, concussions and cuts after they clashed with police.

Read more: City of Toronto officials and police move to end Alexandra Park encampment, 9 arrested

Police have argued they used enforcement as a “last resort.”

Early in the pandemic, hundreds fled Toronto’s homeless shelters for fear of contracting COVID-19, setting up tents in parks throughout the city. The city maintains the shelter system is safe, and city council passed a motion to end encampments.

With files from The Canadian Press

18
A suspect police are looking for in connection with the Lamport Stadium protest.
A suspect police are looking for in connection with the Lamport Stadium protest. A suspect police are looking for in connection with the Lamport Stadium protest.
28
A suspect police are looking for in connection with the Lamport Stadium protest. View image in gallery mode
A suspect police are looking for in connection with the Lamport Stadium protest. Toronto police/Handout
38
A suspect police are looking for in connection with the Lamport Stadium protest. View image in gallery mode
A suspect police are looking for in connection with the Lamport Stadium protest. Toronto police/Handout
48
A suspect police are looking for in connection with the Lamport Stadium protest. View image in gallery mode
A suspect police are looking for in connection with the Lamport Stadium protest. Toronto police/Handout
58
A suspect police are looking for in connection with the Lamport Stadium protest. View image in gallery mode
A suspect police are looking for in connection with the Lamport Stadium protest. Toronto police/Handout
68
A suspect police are looking for in connection with the Lamport Stadium protest. View image in gallery mode
A suspect police are looking for in connection with the Lamport Stadium protest. Toronto police/Handout
78
A suspect police are looking for in connection with the Lamport Stadium protest. View image in gallery mode
A suspect police are looking for in connection with the Lamport Stadium protest. Toronto police/Handout
88
A suspect police are looking for in connection with the Lamport Stadium protest. View image in gallery mode
A suspect police are looking for in connection with the Lamport Stadium protest. Toronto police/Handout
Click to play video: 'Questions about police tactics during Toronto park evictions' Questions about police tactics during Toronto park evictions
