Canada

City of Toronto officials to clear homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium Wednesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2021 7:39 am
City of Toronto shuts down Alexandra Park homeless encampment
Nine people were arrested on Tuesday as City of Toronto officials and police worked to clear out a downtown homeless encampment. Shallima Maharaj reports.

TORONTO — The City of Toronto is clearing another homeless encampment today.

The action at Lamport Stadium comes a day after the city cleared an encampment in a downtown park.

City staff will be at the stadium encampment enforcing trespass notices issued to people last month.

Read more: CP photographer among those arrested as Toronto moves to clear encampment

Toronto says it estimates between 14 and 17 people are living at the stadium.

It says it will offer the residents an indoor living accommodation and other supports.

Police will be on-site.

City of Toronto clearing homeless encampment at Alexandra park
© 2021 The Canadian Press
