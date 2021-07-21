City of Toronto officials to clear homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — The City of Toronto is clearing another homeless encampment today.

The action at Lamport Stadium comes a day after the city cleared an encampment in a downtown park.

City staff will be at the stadium encampment enforcing trespass notices issued to people last month.

Toronto says it estimates between 14 and 17 people are living at the stadium.

It says it will offer the residents an indoor living accommodation and other supports.

Police will be on-site.

Residents chanting “do your job” to city officials, they say they have not been heard and would like to speak with city officials inside the encampment pic.twitter.com/p2CGVmvNjr — Katherine Ward (@KWardTV) July 21, 2021

