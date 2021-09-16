Menu

Crime

Drugs seized, 1 arrested following raid of Wolfe Street residence in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 11:33 am
Click to play video: 'Drugs seized following raid of Wolfe St. home in Peterborough: police' Drugs seized following raid of Wolfe St. home in Peterborough: police
Peterborough police seized a quantity of drugs following a raid of a residence on Wolfe St. on Wednesday afternoon.

A Peterborough man faces drug-related charges following a raid of a home in Peterborough on Wednesday.

As part of an investigation, the Peterborough Police Service‘s criminal investigation unit and emergency response team executed a search warrant at a Wolfe Street residence.

Investigators seized cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl along with a quantity of currency.

Read more: 2 shootings within 10 hours sends 2 to hospital in Peterborough, police say

Joseph Thomas, 38, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of failure to comply with probation and one count each of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Thomas was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Peterborough on Thursday, police said.

Opioid Crisis Peterborough Police Service Drug Bust Opioids Drug Trafficking Raid Drug raid peterborough drugs Wolfe Street Wolfe St.

