Drugs seized, 1 arrested following raid of Wolfe Street residence in Peterborough: police

A Peterborough man faces drug-related charges following a raid of a home in Peterborough on Wednesday.
As part of an investigation, the Peterborough Police Service‘s criminal investigation unit and emergency response team executed a search warrant at a Wolfe Street residence.
Investigators seized cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl along with a quantity of currency.
Joseph Thomas, 38, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of failure to comply with probation and one count each of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with an undertaking.
Thomas was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Peterborough on Thursday, police said.
Comments