Crime

2 shootings within 10 hours sends 2 to hospital in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 11, 2021 10:09 am
Click to play video: '1 taken to hospital following early morning shooting on Rubidge Street in Peterborough' 1 taken to hospital following early morning shooting on Rubidge Street in Peterborough
Peterborough police are investigating the second shooting in 10 hours after an incident early Saturday along Rubidge Street.

Police in Peterborough are investigating two shooting incidents in a span of 10 hours that sent two people to hospital.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Peterborough Police Service officers were called to the area of Park Street South and Romaine Street about a reported shooting.

Police say a male was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Click to play video: '1 taken to hospital following shooting in Park Street area in Peterborough' 1 taken to hospital following shooting in Park Street area in Peterborough
1 taken to hospital following shooting in Park Street area in Peterborough

Then shortly after midnight, on Saturday, Sept. 11, officers were called to the Rubidge Street area between Dalhousie and Sherbrooke streets about a shooting.

A male was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“It is unknown if the two incidents are related at this time,” police stated. “However, police do not believe the incidents are random.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

