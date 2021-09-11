2 shootings within 10 hours sends 2 to hospital in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough are investigating two shooting incidents in a span of 10 hours that sent two people to hospital.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Peterborough Police Service officers were called to the area of Park Street South and Romaine Street about a reported shooting.

Police say a male was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Then shortly after midnight, on Saturday, Sept. 11, officers were called to the Rubidge Street area between Dalhousie and Sherbrooke streets about a shooting.

A male was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“It is unknown if the two incidents are related at this time,” police stated. “However, police do not believe the incidents are random.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at stopcrimehere.ca.