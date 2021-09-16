1 dead after transport trucks, vehicle collide on Hwy. 7 in Havelock: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died following a three-vehicle collision which included two transport trucks on Hwy. 7 in the village of Havelock early Thursday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, the transports and a passenger vehicle collided around 5 a.m. on the highway at the intersection on County Road 30 on the west side of the village 40 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Both transports erupted into flames. Const. Joe Ayotte says one of the trucks was carrying explosive materials and experts are en route to address the scene.

Video submitted to Global News Peterborough shows loud pops coming from one truck as Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township firefighters attempted to extinguish the fires.

Highway 7 in @HBMtwp is closed due to a fatal collision. #PtboOPP and emergency crews are on scene. One of the involved vehicles contains explosives and experts are enroute to handle the situation. An evacuation of the immediate area is being conducted. Avoid the area. ^ja — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 16, 2021

The section of highway at the traffic lights in front of Tim Hortons will remain closed for several hours, OPP said.

The area was initially evacuated as a precaution but around 8:30 a.m. OPP said the evacuation was downgraded to a “shelter-in-place” as residents were advised to remain inside un

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The name of the victim has yet to be released.

More to come.