‘Robust’ rainstorm forecast for B.C.’s South Coast

Get out the galoshes: British Columbia’s South Coast is forecast to get a major dose of rain later this week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coast.

Affected regions could see between 30 and 50 mm of rain between Thursday night and Friday, the agency warns.

“A robust frontal system will approach the B.C. coast on Thursday,” reads the statement.

“By Thursday night rain will begin over south coast regions with the heaviest rain expected through the day on Friday.”

Rainfall is expected to taper off overnight Friday.

Residents are being asked to clear any leaves or debris that’s accumulated in drainage areas to head off potential localized flooding.

