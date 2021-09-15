Menu

Weather

‘Robust’ rainstorm forecast for B.C.’s South Coast

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 4:11 pm
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement about a rainstorm expected for B.C.'s South Coast starting Thursday night. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement about a rainstorm expected for B.C.'s South Coast starting Thursday night. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Get out the galoshes: British Columbia’s South Coast is forecast to get a major dose of rain later this week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coast.

Read more: As another B.C. wildfire season winds down, exhausted firefighters return home

Affected regions could see between 30 and 50 mm of rain between Thursday night and Friday, the agency warns.

“A robust frontal system will approach the B.C. coast on Thursday,” reads the statement.

Read more: British Columbians stocked up for COVID-19, but unprepared for storms: BC Hydro

“By Thursday night rain will begin over south coast regions with the heaviest rain expected through the day on Friday.”

Rainfall is expected to taper off overnight Friday.

Residents are being asked to clear any leaves or debris that’s accumulated in drainage areas to head off potential localized flooding.

