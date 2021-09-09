SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

As another B.C. wildfire season winds down, exhausted firefighters return home

By Jay Durant Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 8:47 pm
Click to play video: 'This Is BC: Pilots return home from the frontlines of wildfires' This Is BC: Pilots return home from the frontlines of wildfires
They are some of the unsung heroes who you never actually see, like the pilots who fly dangerous missions trying to extinguish wildfires. And this summer was a particularly busy one. On this edition of This is BC, Jay Durant catches up with the team coming home.

Conair Aviation groups are coming home this week.

Another long, grueling wildfire season means they’ve missed out again on any summer fun most of us get to experience.

It means long periods away, missing time with friends and family.

“Connecting with the kids,” firefighting pilot Andrew Bailes told Global News.

“You always miss that first day of school and the moments you want to have.”

Fellow pilot Troy Rennie said luckily they have good spouses and partners who support what they do.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan residents cheer on firefighters' Okanagan residents cheer on firefighters
Okanagan residents cheer on firefighters

Read more: Costumed and filled with cheer, firefighters in Vernon given colourful morale boost

Story continues below advertisement

These are the sacrifices Bailes and Rennie, along with many other, make every year.

From the pilots in the air to the maintenance engineers on the ground, it’s a team facing pressure and exhaustion daily but driven by the high stakes involved.

They are emotionally invested in protecting people and properties and take it hard if things don’t turn out well.

“We always wonder, could we have seen it coming, where did we go wrong, or how we could have done this better,” Michael Godwin, fleet manager of amphibious flight operations, said.

The aerial firefight is about containment. This year’s dry conditions made it incredibly frustrating at times.

Click to play video: 'More White Rock Lake fire evacuees return home after month-long displacement' More White Rock Lake fire evacuees return home after month-long displacement
More White Rock Lake fire evacuees return home after month-long displacement

Read more: White Rock Lake wildfire could burn into winter, say officials

Story continues below advertisement

The work isn’t quite over. Now is the time to revisit strategies and perhaps make revisions for the next season.  Like most teams, they deal in wins. Victories over each fire – even drawing some comparisons to a Stanley Cup-winning coach.

“He knows all the close calls and the stupid luck that got them where they are,” Godwin said. “He also knows, how is he going to repeat this next year?”

Training starts again in six months in preparation to pick up the fight all over again.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Wildfire tagFirefighters tagThis is BC tagbc wildfire season tagBC Firefighters tagBC wildfire season 2021 tagConair Aviation tagConair Aviation firefighters tagWoodland firefighters tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers