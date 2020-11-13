Menu

Weather

British Columbians stocked up for COVID-19, but unprepared for storms: BC Hydro

By Simon Little Global News
City workers clean up the remains of a large tree that was uprooted during a windstorm, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday August 30, 2015.
City workers clean up the remains of a large tree that was uprooted during a windstorm, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday August 30, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbians may have stocked up on COVID-19 supplies, but a new report from BC Hydro suggests many may have a false sense of security going into storm season.

The Crown corporation says it’s seen a 117-per cent increase in storm-related power outages since 2014, with storms increasing in both frequency and severity.

According to a survey BC Hydro commissioned last month, one in five British Columbians felt better prepared this year than in previous storm seasons due to the pandemic.

Read more: Powerful winds topple trees, knock out power to thousands on B.C. South Coast

“Although many British Columbians think they’re really prepared, because of COVID-19 they’ve stocked up on a bunch of things from groceries, to alcohol to personal hygiene products, but they don’t have the necessary prep for storm season,” spokesperson Susie Rieder said.

Click to play video 'From toilet paper to electric guitars: what Canadians have been buying during the pandemic' From toilet paper to electric guitars: what Canadians have been buying during the pandemic
From toilet paper to electric guitars: what Canadians have been buying during the pandemic – Sep 16, 2020

The survey also found that British Columbians would be unlikely to leave their homes to wait out an outage in a public place such as a mall or movie theatre this year, due to the pandemic.

Fewer than half of British Columbians have an emergency kit, the survey found, while fewer than one in three have taken steps to plan for a power outage that could last days.

Read more: Thousands without power, ferry sailings cancelled as strong winds hit Vancouver Island

Younger British Columbians aged 18-34 were the most likely to say they were unprepared.

Reider said storms are now regularly knocking out power to an average one million British Columbians per year, making it crucial for residents to have the right supplies and plans.

Click to play video 'BC Hydro says December windstorm was worst ever' BC Hydro says December windstorm was worst ever
BC Hydro says December windstorm was worst ever – Jan 3, 2019

The powerful windstorm that hit B.C.’s south coast in 2018, for example, left some people without power for more than a week.

“The take-home message is that you really need to be prepared,” Reider said.

Read more: BC Hydro says December windstorm was the most damaging in its history

“Being prepared for COVID is very important as well, but you must be prepared for outages because they are getting worse and more frequent and there are a lot of dangers with outages.”

Reider said people should have enough drinking water for 72 hours per person, a good first aid kit and non-perishable food in their kit.

They should also have a flashlight and batteries, a battery pack for their cellphone and warm clothing, she said, as well as a contingency plan for if the power goes out.

